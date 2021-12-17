March 28, 1947 – December 14, 2021
Linda Lee Duvall went home to be with Jesus on December 14, 2021 at the age of 74. She bravely faced her battle with Frontotemporal Dementia with the support of her family and close friends. Those that spent time with Linda in her later years were always greeted with a smile, happy dance, hug, and a profession of her love for them. Her joy and love blessed all who spent time with her.
Linda was born in Springfield, Oregon to Elbert and Virginia Jeans on March 28, 1947. She was the oldest of four children. Linda always spoke fondly about growing up in the Willamette Valley near extended family. Her family moved to North Bend, Oregon during her senior year of high school. She was a loyal Bulldog and Thurston Colt. Her loyalty to Thurston may have inspired her favorite colors of red and black.
Linda met Roger Duvall, the love of her life, at a dance where he was playing in the band. She was soon hired to be a go-go dancer for the band and the two were married on June 19, 1966. They enjoyed 55 wonderful years together and raised two children, Jeff and Angie. She adored her family, and many cherished memories were made together during yearly vacations, holidays, and family game times.
Linda’s favorite job was being a wife and mother, but she was successful in many areas outside of the home. In her early years she was a lab technician. She then helped work at the family businesses of Broadway Builders lumber yard and the Bear Facts and More stove store. One of her dreams came true when she was able to open All Things Created, a Country Victorian gift shop. She loved teaching classes and spending time with her customers. Sadly, this store had to close after she sustained serious injuries from being rear ended by a drunk driver. She handled her loss, recovery process, and constant back pain with grace and poise.
Linda was a kind, generous woman who looked for opportunities to bless those around her in a practical way. She could often be found buying food, giving gifts, and praying for those in her family and the community. She loved with her whole heart and used every opportunity to express this to others. Linda delighted in sharing the gospel message with anyone that would listen. The phrases “I love you from head to toe” and “Jesus loves you” were expressed often to those around her. May we all be inspired to live our lives with the same love and joy that she expressed daily.
Linda is survived by her husband, Roger; two children, Jeff and Angie; numerous loving family members; and close friends that felt like family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Shoreline Community Church, 1251 Clark Street in North Bend with Pastor Michael J. Barnard presiding. A private graveside committal was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In