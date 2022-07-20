May 23, 1938 – June 30, 2022
Our mother, Linda Colleen Ueland (Ingeman), passed away at Bay Area Hospital on June 30, 2022, at the age of 84.
She was there when I took my first breath, and I was with her when she took her last.
She had an enviable optimism and managed to maintain a positive, cheerful attitude, even in the face of adversity. A streak of mischievous charm, an active imagination and sincere curiosity about others, drew people to her naturally. She was always ready with an ear, a shoulder and advice.
Ma was always working on a project or 3, while at the same time, planning the next 3 projects! She loved to help others plan their projects, including scale drawings of everything from furniture arrangements to kitchen redoes, to handy little inventions designed to make life a little more enjoyable and convenient. Just last year she helped me plan a covered porch on the back of my house. The last conversation I had with her involved a flooring project she had been working on completing for over a year. I think her projects and plans kept her going.
Besides her dogs, central to her happiness was her home, yard and entertaining. When her mobility became limited, hosting family and friends became even more important, and she never let being in a power chair slow her down.
She had a natural aptitude in everything from sewing and handicrafts to carpentry, woodworking and tole painting. She made it all look so easy. Her attention to detail and accuracy made her a sought-after genealogist for over 45 years. She delighted networking with people and finding connections all over the United States and Scandinavia.
Everyone who knew and loved her knows she was a social force of the highest order. She had a wickedly irreverent sense of humor, a legendary gift for storytelling and was an excellent cook. She loved to try new recipes and cook for family, friends and her various dogs. Her dogs enjoyed homemade dog food which she firmly believed was superior to anything purchased. If she could not make you laugh, feed you, or hold you captivated with a story, preferably all 3 at once, you probably don’t have many memories of her. She could embellish a story like no one else I have ever met.
She was a lunch lady at North Bend Public Schools for 25 years. She retired in 1996 and remained close friends with several coworkers for the rest of her life.
Ma prepared notes for her own obituary as follows. I had to chuckle, no surprise, there are more words about her dogs than her children!
“I was born the only child to Leonard and Blanche (Decker) Ingeman at Keizer Hospital in North Bend on May 23, 1938. I lived most of my life in North Bend. Three generations attended and graduated North Bend High, my mother, myself and my children. As a result of a bad field trip while in high school, I earned the nickname “Sedge”. Later in life, friends gave me the nickname “Puppyfoot”, a blessing I carried for the rest of my life. I love dogs and was partial to Dachshunds. I felt there was a special place in heaven for anyone who ever owned one. My parents got me a puppy the day I was born and he was with me for 17 years. I’ve never been without a dog since. Marital happiness wasn’t in the cards for me. After three marriages ended in divorce, I finally figured out that I was marrying outside my species, three jackasses in a row. All three preceded me in death. From my first marriage to William K. Smith, I had 2 children, Laura Smith of Gresham and Cary Smith of North Bend.”
Cary and I will be planning a gathering in the future. If you wish to be informed of the details or have a story or memory you wish to share, please contact me at 29lauralynn@gmail.com.
Ma ultimately succumbed to septic shock, unable to overcome an infection she had been trying to get help with for several months.
To the friends and family that went above and beyond to care for her in her home, your love and friendship will not be forgotten. Whether you provided hands on care, exchanged emails, phone calls or stopped in to visit, you were invaluable beyond measure.
Sincere gratitude to her extraordinary attending doctor, Doctor Ramses Masis; ICU Nurse, Allie; and night nurse, Khoa Le. Your support and expertise made my mother’s last 24 hours as comfortable as possible and my last 24 hours with her as bearable as possible. Your kindnesses meant more than you can know.
Per her wishes, ma’s ashes will be added to her wiener dog cemetery in the backyard.
