June 9, 1948 – June 30, 2023
Linda Ann Bass, 75, of Clarksburg and formerly of Bandon, Oregon, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Morgantown. She was born on June 9, 1948 in Decatur, Illinois; a daughter of the late Wilbur Tucker and Kathryn Travis Tucker.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Guilford "Guil" Bass, Jr. whom she married on June 10, 1969. She is also survived by her son, Jeffrey Scott Bass and his life partner, Kerry Trahan; granddaughter, Kathryn Marie Bass, one great grandson, Amias Trace Aaron Miller; two sisters, Carolyn Hendricks and Jan Roberts; her best friend from Oregon, Bonnie Acosta; and previous daughter-in-law, Chris Nutter. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Tucker.
Linda was a medical assistant working in various fields for over twenty five years. She was an excellent caregiver to her husband, Guil and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She and Guil also enjoyed traveling and sharing many wonderful stories of their adventures along the way.
Family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home 124 Olen Thomas Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301 for visitation on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm. Interment will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory is honored to serve the Bass family.
