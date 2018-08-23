Feb. 2, 1929 – Aug. 5, 2018
A celebration of life will be held for Lilliebelle Gertrude Dunithan, 89, from 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 282 W. 6th St. in Coquille. She died Aug. 5, 2018, in Coquille.
Lilliebelle was born at home in Langlois, Feb. 2, 1929. She spent her early childhood in Langlois, then moved to Lee Valley for a few years. In 1940, the family moved to Coquille, where she attended school. In 1948, she married Robert Dunithan and finished high school in Albany. Soon after that, the family moved back to Coquille, where she spent the rest of her life.
She was a homemaker, until she started working as a cook for the school district for 20 years. Lilliebelle enjoyed attending church, she was a lifetime member of the Rebekah Lodge #20, volunteered for Red Cross and Food Bank and was a competitive baker at the Coos County fair, winning a kitchen drawer full of ribbons! She loved spending time with all her family, and she was affectionately known as "The Cookie Lady"!
Lilliebelle is survived by her 4 children, sons, Clyde and Lani, Glenn and Nancy, Roger and Denise and daughter, Peggy Clements; a sister, Geraldine Hills; brother, Charles Robison; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband; and two sisters.
A private service was held Aug 13, at the Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
