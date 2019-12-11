June 6, 1927 – December 8, 2019
Lillian Winkelman of Bridge, Oregon died peacefully in her home on December 8, 2019. She was 92.
Born Lillian Marie Waterman on June 6, 1927 to parents Elvin and Amanda Waterman. She was raised with her brothers Fred, Earl and Robert. The siblings remained close throughout their lives.
Lillian married the love of her life, Howard Winkelman on September 24, 1946 and remained so for 70 years until Howard’s death in 2017. She leaves behind a daughter, Kathy (Huff), and a son, Tom. Her son David preceded her in passing. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Lillian spent many years working at Bridge Elementary School until her retirement and held many fond memories of her time there. The most important things in life to her were family, friends and the community.
The family will have a private graveside service at the Waterman Cemetery.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
