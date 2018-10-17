Try 1 month for 99¢
Lila Jean (Church -Schade) Patrick

Patrick

Sept. 18, 1926 - Oct. 11, 2018

Per her request, Lila Jean (Church -Schade) Patrick ashes will be spread in the Umpqua River with no public service.

Celebrate
the life of: Lila Jean (Church -Schade) Patrick
