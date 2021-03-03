Lida Annette Ehlin

December 14, 1931 – February 25, 2021
Private funeral services were held March 5, 2021 arranged through Coos Bay Chapel and Pastor Greg Stansel of Hauser Community Church. Lida was placed to rest at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay beside her long, life friend and husband, Norman Ehlin.
Lida was born December 14, 1931 in Blackduck, Minnesota, to Clarence and Ellen Juneau. She married Norman, March 20, 1954; and moved to Coos Bay in 1965, where they raised their family. She was a loving mother, wife, friend and hard worker. She worked several years in the fish industry and food and beverage, where she worked in several restaurants throughout the years. She was an avid gardener; loved to can and enjoyed spending time with her Quilter’s group at Faith Lutheran Church in North Bend. She loved God with all her heart and followed Jesus faithfully.
Lida is survived by her children, Anna Marie (John) Howell of Coquille, Timothy (Gina) Ehlin of Casper, Wyoming, Thomas (Elizabeth) Ehlin of Coos Bay; grandchildren, Timothy Waters, Thomas Strietz, Sean Hubler, Takoda Ehlin, Kendall Ehlin; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman; her brothers, Roy Baazard, Milton Juneau and Orron Juneau.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
