May 9, 1931 – Nov. 23, 2018
A memorial service will be held for LG Sanders,87, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Myrtle Point Chapel of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service, 404 7th St. He passed away Nov. 23, 2018, at his home near Myrtle Point.
He was born May 9, 1931 in Sheridan, Arkansas, to Charlie and Nora (Cotton) Sanders. As a boy, LG learned an early work ethic, farming the ground in Arkansas. He had fond memories of working a team of mules and at times riding on a mule, fertilizing the cotton fields. He also worked with his father sawing hickory billets to make tool handles.
When LG was 15, he moved with his parents and other family members to Coos Bay. They heard about work in the woods and mills for higher wages than what they were receiving in Arkansas. They traveled in an old KB-8 International school bus which they remodeled to make it more livable for the long trip. It was even furnished with a wood-burning cook stove that they used to bake their cornbread and other food for the trip.
LG and his brother, Jack, went to work for Snow Carlson, cutting second growth trees near Coos Bay for a time. Later, LG began doing construction work and built many homes. He did carpentry jobs around the bay area at SWOCC, Michigan Avenue School, The Courtel (Red Lion), the Quiet Valley office building and the Water Treatment building in Coos Bay. Finally, he built his home in Fairview and assisted with the building of his final home near Dora. He was a man who felt right with a tool belt strapped around his waist.
LG was a man who knew how to make things work. In 1967, he moved a 36’x94’ barn from Coos River to Fairview. Piece by piece he took it apart and put it together in its new location. It still stands and is a piece of beauty. He added a milking parlor to the barn and milked cows for years. He made hay on the fields of his 160 acre ranch to feed his cattle. He always was a hard worker.
Later, LG and his wife, Christy bought a ranch near Dora and raised cattle. He not only made hay on his own fields but did custom haying jobs in the area. He was happiest when riding on his tractor baling hay and everything running like it should.
LG was known as a man of his word and his willingness to help someone in need. Doing hard work was part of his inner core.
LG was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Nora; his brothers, Jack and JB; his sister, Willene; and his first wife, Glenna Orchard Sanders.
LG is survived by his wife, Christy; his children, Debbie and Wes Northup; son, Dennis; grandchildren, Matthew, Austin, Sarah and Jessica; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon Orchard; and brother-in-law, Dick Orchard.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to South Coast Hospice at 1620 Thompson Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
