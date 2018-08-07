Lewis Lynn Pearce

Jan 16, 1947 - July 19, 2018
Lewis was born long ago (Jan. 16, 1947) in a land far away (Logan, Utah). He graduated from Marshfield High School in 1966 and was blessed to reunite with many friends and classmates at the 50th reunion in 2016.
Lewis joined the U.S. Marine Corps right after high school and served two tours in Vietnam. He was a proud Marine and loved the Corps. He was medically discharged after injuries received in a tragic car accident in 1968. he remained at Camp Pendleton and eventually became the head of housekeeping at the base hospital supervising more than 300 staff members.
Lewis was a pioneer surfer here in the bay area during the 1960s. Many happy days were spent at Bastendorff Beach, South Cove, Newport, and later at Oceanside and other California beaches. He loved surfing, beach volleyball and golf. He was the course champion at Camp Pendleton and the Club Pro.
He loved his family, never carried a grudge and always gave a hand when needed. There is nothing he wouldn't do for people and his kindness was well known. Never saw Lewis without a smile.
Lewis retired to Lake Havasu, Ariz. where he continued his passion working with pottery and sand blasting. You were very blessed if Lewis gave you a piece of his beautiful artwork. He also worked as a greeter at the local Elks Club where he was a much loved member. He continued there as golf course champion, golfing every day he could.
Lewis is survived by daughter and son, Trista and Thomas; brothers, Wes and Ed; sisters, Judy and Janice; and his adopted family the Swansons.
A celebration for his life will be held Friday, Aug. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dave's Pizza in Coos Bay. After a day of surfing, he loved smoked oyster pizza! Please come and bring your memories and any memorabilia to share with friends. Contact Sue Swanson Main at 541-267-4721 or Kathy Swanson Sprague at 541-808-2511 with any questions, comments or memories of Lewis.
Leave a loving memory on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In