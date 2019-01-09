April 2, 1945 – Jan. 5, 2019
A celebration of life for Lewis “Louie” Wayne Warnock, 73, of Coos Bay, will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 13 at the First Baptist Church, 1140 S. 10th St. in Coos Bay. A potluck will follow the service. Private cremation rites will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Lewis was born April 2, 1945 in Portland, to Gladys and Ralph Warnock. He went home to his Savior, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
Lewis’s brother and sister, twins, Larry and Donna were fifteen months older, but as toddlers, they were mistaken for triplets. Up until the time they entered high school, they lived near Sunset Beach. Lewis attended Charleston School through eighth grade. Then the family moved to a new house in Empire. Lewis attended North Bend High School and was a member of the graduating Class of 1963.
Raised by a commercial fisherman, Lewis and his brother took turns ocean fishing with their dad during the summer months. They repaired nets, etc. as young boys. During long excursions, taking turns sleeping, teenage Louie navigated the ocean in a small fishing boat alone in the dark, while his dad slept below deck.
Louie worked for North Bend Cabinet Works after school during his junior and senior years. He had been called Wayne always, but changed to Louie as his coworker was also named Wayne. He continued after high school and they built cabinets along the entire Oregon Coast. Louie turned myrtle wood for Bayview Myrtlewood, worked 28 years for Menasha Paper (Weyerhaeuser) as a journeyman millwright and a journeyman painter. He made many friends during those years. He also worked for the Port of Coos Bay for 8 years before retiring.
The family would like to thank Dr. Pittenger, Dr. Balm, South Coast Hospice; caregivers, Kay and Larry; neighbors, Jim and Austin, Jamie and Gary who helped whenever needed; and all the family and friends who did heavy work, brought food and cheered Louie and Linda on.
Louie was a wonderful husband and is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda. He was a loving dad to Kathleen and Megan and husband, Scott; a proud grandfather to Maxwell Gent, Duncan Mahaffy and Jonah Mahaffy. He is also survived by brother, Larry and wife, T.J.; and sister-in-law, Elva Warnock.
He was preceded in death by dad, Ralph Fuqua Warnock Jr.; mom, Gladys Pauline Dreher Warnock; brother, Basil; and sister, Donna.
