Leta LaVell Strain
February 22, 1929 – December 26, 2019
Leta LaVell Strain was born Feb. 22, 1929, middle child and only daughter of Luther and Sadie Prindel.
She was born in Mill City, Oregon and spent her childhood growing up on the family ranch at Deadwood, Oregon with her brothers, Gerald and Ray Prindel who preceded her in death. Leta graduated from Springfield High School.
After living in Langlois, Oregon for most of her adult life, she and her husband, Harry Strain moved to North Bend. After 52 years of marriage, Harry preceded her in death in 2016.
Leta is survived by her daughters, Janet Marie Rubin (Daniel) and Gloria Jean McKenzie (Robert); stepchildren, Sharon Montgomery, Patrick Strain and daughter-in-law, Mary Strain; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Stepson, William “Mike” Strain and daughter in law, Joyce Strain preceded her in death.
Leta will be laid to rest at the Denmark Cemetery in Langlois beside her late husband Harry.
There will be no services at her request.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
