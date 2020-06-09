Lester Eugene “Red” Brown

April 10, 1932 – June 4, 2020
Graveside Services were held at the Pioneer Cemetery in Coquille on June 9, 2020.
Red was born on April 10, 1932 in Harmon Township, Arkansas. He went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2020 in Coquille, Oregon.
Red was a Naval Veteran of the Korean War and Served aboard the U.S.S. Floyds Bay, a sea plane tender. He will be remembered for his love of family, generosity, and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marcien (Pruessler) Brown; sons, Rick and Alan Brown; grandchildren, Michelle Cook and Mike Brown; great-grandchildren, Coltyn and Brendon Cook; sisters, Helen Dorland, Donna Hall, and Karen Arnett; he was also blessed with many nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of cards and flowers the family would appreciate Bible donations in the memory of Eugene Brown through Gideons International. www.gideons.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
