December 27, 1988 – January 11, 2022
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Port Orford Cemetery for Leslie Rae Goertz.
Leslie was born December 27, 1988 in Coos Bay, the daughter of Leslie John Goertz and Darlene Rae Hurst Potter. She died January 11, 2022 in Coos Bay at the age of 33.
Leslie was reared and educated in Port Orford, graduating from Pacific High School. She then attended college at Western Oregon in Monmouth. Her goal was to major in forensic investigation.
She met her life partner, Joe Gonzales, in 2013 and they moved to Coos Bay in 2014. She worked for the Mill Casino and Bandon Dunes in the hospitality industry. She and Joe loved traveling and attending concerts.
She is survived by Joe Gonzales; sisters, Theresa Legg, Brenda Duncan and Tammy Doane; brother, Bill M. Potter Jr.; aunt, Dale Brotton; along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Friends may offer condolences online at www.westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
