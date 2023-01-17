Leslie "Les" P. Golbek passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 with his loving wife by his side in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Les' passion was his solid waste company "garbage" that he built from the ground up.
Les was an avid outdoorsman, with a love of flying above the clouds.
Les was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Private burial has been held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Coos Bay under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In