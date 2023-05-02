June 20, 1950 – April 28, 2023
Leslie June Hines, 72, of North Bend, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023 with family and loved ones close by her side. She was born at McAuley Hospital on June 20, 1950. Cremation Rites have been held under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary. A Celebration of life to be held at a later date.
She graduated from Marshfield High School, where she was a member of the gymnastics team, band, and choir in 1968. She spent countless nights of her high school life babysitting to buy herself her own flute. She worked as a phlebotomist at both NBMC, Keizer Hospital and Bay Area Hospital. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life including rose gardening, fishing, family game nights, crocheting, enjoying music and one of her favorite activities camping. One of her fondest memories was an 8-week camping trip to Alaska with her husband and their best friends. She married her soul mate and lifetime partner, Bill Hines in 1975 and would spend 50 wonderful years together. Leslie was an animal lover as well, and for most of her life always had a 4-legged companion which she spoiled.
Even though small in stature, Leslie was a powerful force and influence in everyone’s life that she touched. She was always the words of wisdom and sometimes the words of mischief when people needed to have a little fun. She was a rock for everyone and never asked for a favor in return. She will be remembered always as a loving wife, gracious and forgiving mother, a fun-loving friend, and a confidant to all.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Hines; her 3 children and their spouses, Angela Christensen-Strand and Tamera Strand, Cassandra and James Parmenter, and Randal and Jessica Hines; her two sisters, Billie Arnoth and Lori Wollin; as well as 11 beautiful grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
