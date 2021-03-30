May 22, 1946 – March 22, 2021
Leroy Walton Gray was born May 22, 1946 in San Fernando, California to Marjorie (Maxwell) and Walton Gray. He was raised on the Montgomery Ranch in Simi Valley in California. After finishing high school he served four years in the Navy. Upon return he lived in Stockton and Tracy, California. This is where he developed his love for god and was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. In 1975 he moved to Coquille and married his loving wife, Judy. They were blessed with one child in 1987 named Hazel. Leroy worked for ODOT for over 23 years then retired.
To say that Leroy will be missed is an understatement. Leroy was a kind and loving husband, father, brother, and friend. His laugh was contagious and he always wore his beautiful smile. He genuinely cared for all his friends and family. He always put others first, he was humble, loyal, sweet, and kind. He never knew a stranger. Leroy loved all people and treated them as equals.
Leroy was preceded in death by his father, Walton; his mother Marjorie; and his brother, Arthur. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Hazel; and his two sisters, Sandra Powers (Bob) and Joanie Faux (Bob). As well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial will be held at a later date over Zoom.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
