LeRoy F. Hawkins
August 28, 1930 - March 24, 2020
On March 24, 2020, LeRoy F. Hawkins stepped from this world into eternity and the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.
LeRoy was born Aug. 28, 1930, to Arthur and Sabrie Hawkins of Carrolton, Miss. In 1935 the family moved to Shedd, Ore. After graduating from Shedd High School, LeRoy attended Multnomah Bible School in Portland, Ore., where his studies focused on Bible and music. He then continued his studies at Grace Theological Seminary in Winona Lake, Ind. There, in 1952 he married Ruth Clough, who was studying to be a nurse. Together they raised four sons and one daughter.
LeRoy spent many years in the ministry, serving as a pastor in community churches in Oak Run, Calif.; Butte Falls, Ore.; Milton-Freewater, Ore.; and Hayden Lake, Idaho. In 1995 he and Ruth moved to Coos Bay, Ore., where LeRoy established an insurance business, a career he had been involved in for over 50 years. In 2003 Ruth died, and in 2009 LeRoy married Susan Coons of North Bend.
Having been raised on a farm, LeRoy loved gardening. There wasn’t much of anything he couldn’t grow, especially tomatoes. He had a beautiful tenor voice and loved to sing. He also enjoyed many outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and hiking.
He is survived by his five children; eighteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Susan. A private family service will be held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In