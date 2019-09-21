Sept. 17, 1934 - Aug, 31, 2019
A memorial service will be held for Leroy “Dale” McSwain, 84, of Coos Bay, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave, Coos Bay. Pastor Greg Stancel will officiate. Interment was at Sunset Memorial Park.
Dale was born Sept. 17, 1934 in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Stanley and Inez (Southworth) McSwain. He was a Marshfield Pirate and an Oregon Institute of Technology Owl. Dale served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He owned and operated Coast Advertising in Coquille where he used his art and sign painting skills and, in the evenings, helped his father at the Egyptian Theatre.
He was married to Amaryllis “Amy” Swanson on Feb. 26, 1956 in Coos Bay. They have two children, a daughter, Kathryn Koehler and a son, William McSwain and two grandchildren, Tim and Alisha.
He enjoyed spending time in the out-of-doors and he loved his family so much he would gladly travel long distances to see them. Dale enjoyed their vacations but home was where he wanted to be.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Oregon Alzheimer's Association, 1650 NW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97209. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, 541-267-4216.
