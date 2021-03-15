January 5, 1938 – March 2, 2021
Leroy Charles Ames, 83, of Myrtle Point, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
He was born January 5, 1938 in Coquille to Charles and Susan (Wareham) Ames.
He graduated from Coquille High School. After high school he moved to Gold Beach and learned to scale logs from Charlie Pullen. He worked for Columbia River Scaling and Grading Bureau. He married his wife of 61 years, Goldie (Hodge) Ames in June of 1960. He was drafted into the Army in 1960 and served as a medic. After his service he continued scaling logs; living in Powers, Florence and Sutherlin. He went to work for Georgia Pacific when he lived in Sutherlin, moving to Myrtle Point in 1979 when he became Log Buyer for GP.
He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He loved hunting trips to Eastern Oregon with his brother, nephews and other family and friends. He enjoyed going to car shows with his brother-in-law, Wayne Hodge. He enjoyed snow-birding in Arizona with his wife. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family very much and could always be called on for help.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Susan Ames; brother, Leon Ames and sisters, Lula Mae White and Lois Bridges.
He is survived by his wife, Goldie; daughters, Michele Ames of Powers, Laurie Kesner of Soldotna, Alaska and Dawn Ames of Myrtle Point; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Cremation was at Myrtle Crest Crematory under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service - Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
