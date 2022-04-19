April 6, 1938 – April 5, 2022
Our dearly loved mother and grandmother, Leonora McClean, 83, passed away April 5, 2022 in North Bend, Oregon after a long and courageous battle with kidney disease.
She was born April 6, 1938 in North Bend to Leonard and Marie (Blackburn) Smith. Leonora graduated from Marshfield High School in 1956. Afterwards, she met her husband, Darrel McClean. They married November 23, 1956 and built a wonderful family over the next 63 years.
While Darrel served in the Air Force, they lived in Oregon, California, Arizona and Kansas. In 1966, they moved back to North Bend, where they spent the next 33 years raising their family. Leonora enjoyed her work at the Pony Village Emporium store for many years during the 1970s and 1980s. After retiring, Darrel and Leonora enjoyed spending their winter months in the southwestern United States. They lived in La Pine, Oregon for 22 years until Darrel passed away in 2020. Leonora moved back to her hometown of North Bend in 2021 and spent her free time with lots of family and friends. Throughout her life, she enjoyed various arts and crafts, playing games, and working in her yard. She was a loving and kind wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who is loved and will be missed by so many.
Leonora is survived by her four children, Christy McClean, Michael McClean (Tracie), Cindy Kronsberg, and Kimberly McClean; six grandchildren, Shawn McClean (Emily), Benjamin McClean (Rilee), Kara McClean, Kelli Kronsberg, Alisha Crockford (Ethan), and Amy Kronsberg; three great grandchildren, Reagan McClean, Brooke McClean, and Lincoln McClean; and brother, Paul Smith.
Leonora is preceded in death by her husband, Darrel; parents, Leonard Smith and Marie Anthony; siblings, Lloyd Smith, Orvin Smith and Pat Cook.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
