July 4, 1927 - March 28, 2019
Leonard W. Olson, 91 of Bandon passed away March 28, 2019 at home with his family at his side.
He was born in Bayfield, Wisc., July 4, 1927 to August and Nellie (Butterfield) Olson. He was united in marriage to Avis Jane Mead April 22, 1950 in Ashland, Wisc. They moved to Bandon in 1952.
He worked on the Great Lakes hauling iron ore and wheat to eastern cities and served in the U.S. Navy. After moving to Bandon he worked in the timber products industry until retirement. He was a member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribe.
Leonard is survived by his children, Fred Olson of Bandon, Tim and Lily Olson of Montana, Lynette and Gale Turner of Bandon, Patti (Colleen) and Russell Fraser of Bandon; son-in-law, Don Sitter of Eugene; sister, Carol Knerringer of Minnesota; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Beth Lenee Sitter, one brother, and one sister.
Private interment will be held at the IOOF cemetery on the family plot in Bandon with arrangements by Amling Schroeder at Bandon. A celebration of life will be held for Leonard and Avis at a later date.
