July 11, 1957 – November 28, 2020
Leonard Scott Gammon was born July 11, 1957 at Keizer Hospital in North Bend and died November 28, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield of severe heart problems.
Leonard was the youngest member of a family that consisted of four brothers and one sister. He lived his whole life in Oregon mainly in North Bend graduating from North Bend High School in 1975. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He had many jobs finally managing a small apartment complex for the last years of his life. He was a great house sitter for his brother Paul and several of his friends whenever needed. He loved frisbee golf, fishing and being outdoors.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold and Jackie Gammon; sister, Mary Hall; and brother, Dan Gammon. He is survived by brothers, Byron and partner, Teresa, Paul and wife, Janet, Jerry and wife, Lynne; also many nieces and nephews.
