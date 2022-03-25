July 12, 1933 – March 18, 2022
Memorial Services have been held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille for Leonard Lloyd Scolari, 88, of Coquille. Burial was at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.
Leonard was born on July 12, 1933 in Coquille to Joseph and Mary (Togni) Scolari. He died suddenly on March 18, 2022 in Coquille.
He spent his entire life in Coquille, graduating in the class of 1952. He married his high school sweetheart, Colleen Brinkley on July 24, 1954 and raised their family on the family dairy farm.
Leonard was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church and the Oregon Holsteins Association in which he served as President for many years.
He is survived by his children, Dave and his wife, Kaarina Scolari, Bob Scolari and Carol Martin; as well as nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Colleen; sister, Lillian Doran; and brother, Walter L. Scolari.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Holy Name Catholic Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 368, Coquille, OR 97423
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
