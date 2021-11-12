July 17, 1934 – November 3, 2021
Leona Grace “L.G.” Barnett passed away at 87 years old, on November 3, 2021. She was the second child of Harold W. Brice Sr. and Pearl M. Brice. She was preceded in death by her parents; her older infant brother, Bobby Jack; her sister, Mary Miller; nephews, Bob Ellis, David Ellis, Aaron Fuller Jr.; and former husband, Harry Barnett.
Leona was born July 17, 1934, on her grandmother's farm in Osceola, Missouri. She grew up in Missouri and Oregon. She married Harry Barnett in Coos Bay, Oregon and raised her family in Coos Bay, Hillsboro, Klamath Falls and Salem. After the children were raised she moved to Arizona and enjoyed bike rides in the dry heat. She eventually returned to Salem to live near some of her children.
As the eldest child, Leona learned responsibility early. Hard work and self-sacrifice defined much of her life. Her childhood lacked a permanent long-term address and her desire to own a home was huge. She owned several homes that were always well appointed and welcoming. Her number one priority was caring for her family, but she always had a side job, and managed rental properties she owned with her husband in Coos Bay and Salem.
Leona was defined by her work ethic and cleanliness, and after retirement she made it her job to keep her neighborhood clean. She swept the sidewalks, raked the leaves, and recycled for the neighborhood. She had a correct way to complete all tasks and didn't like to see anything out of place. Even in the hospital, hours before departing this life, she asked her daughters to straighten a medical container on the wall that was hanging crooked. The force was still with us!
Leona was very community minded and found ways to help whenever she could. She cut box tops for the local elementary school, and was pleased to receive a thank you letter from the children. She donated to The Red Cross, Shriner’s Hospital, veteran’s funds, The Firemen’s Fund and numerous other organizations.
She made an impact on those around her including her children’s friends, neighbors, and those she met throughout her day. For years she walked to several stores almost daily to buy scratch tickets and any groceries she needed. She was well known in her neighborhood and Rite Aid called her their favorite customer!
Leona loved to dance, she enjoyed scratch tickets, and she saved cats. She never lost her sense of humor and would laugh at the end of a phone conversation saying she guessed she had complained enough for one day. She was assured that she had called the Family Complaint Line, and her concerns were valid. Leona was a tough lady, with a soft heart. She always wanted the best for those around her, and saw the good in people.
Grieving the loss of this fine woman are her children, Doug Barnett (Cheryl), Donna Metzger (Roland), Judy Ohlsen (Bill), Mardi Heaberlin (Brenda), Debbie Stump and Kay Harley (Mike). At last count she had thirteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and three g.g. grandchildren. She also leaves dearly loved siblings, Becky Fields, Judy Critchfield (Gene), Harold Brice Jr. (Renee), Ramona Rohrs; 16 nieces and nephews; and their precious families.
Leona had arrangements made and covered the cost of cremation with Virgil T. Golden Mortuary in Salem and wants her ashes to rest in Coos Bay, Oregon, she said, "All the best things in my life happened in Coos Bay!" A celebration of life is planned for her Birthday July 17th, in Coos Bay, details to follow. We miss you so much Mom, until we meet again.
