March 9, 1926 – February 24, 2022
A Memorial Service for Leona Francis Taylor, 95, of Powers, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Powers Church of God. Burial will be at Powers Cemetery.
She was born March 9, 1926, in Eldorado, Oklahoma, to Roy Tigert and Lola Mae (Nix) Tigert. She died February 24, 2022 in her home in Powers, Oregon.
On December 12, 1944, Leona married J.O. Taylor and he was her knight in shining armor. She picked cotton, even pulling her first born son behind her on a gunny sack. In 1953 she, her husband, sons, Danny and Ricky; and daughter, Janice moved to Powers, Oregon. Her daughter, Shirley was born in Oregon.
She cooked many meals for the hay crews, sheep shearers, etc. She picked gallons and gallons of blackberries and made blackberry jelly, jam and scrumptious blackberry cobblers. The kids, grandkids and all their friends loved her chocolate gravy and biscuits. She and J.O. had a beautiful garden and canned many vegetables.
Leona will be remembered by everyone that knew her for her love of the Lord, her witness and loving giving self to her family and friends, her gardening, flowers and faithful daily walks. She preferred the outdoors to indoors. She attended the Powers Church of God and taught Sunday School and led the Ladies Missionary group for years. She attended the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids sports events and was a great supporter. The great-grandchildren all loved their Grandma “NoNo” (Hard for a little one to say Leona).
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Vigue and husband, Dick of North Bend, Shirley Stallard and husband, and Nicky of Powers; daughters-in-law, Becky Taylor of Bandon and Teena Taylor of Albany; sister, Thelma Clark of Oklahoma; and brother, Richard Tigert of Texas. Grandchildren, Ricky Taylor and wife, Tawnya, Shawna Taylor, Jason C. Taylor and wife, Cindy, Jason D. Taylor, Kenny Rolfe and wife, Jill, Heath Godfrey and wife, Cami, Teddy Stallard and wife, Amy, Timmy Stallard and wife, Lindy, Amy Nelson and husband, Cody, Michael Taylor and wife, Sarah, and Ben Stallard and wife, Megan. Great grandchildren, Seth Taylor and wife, Katie, Taylor Ostle and husband, Ricky, Wade Tittle, Clayton Stallard, Wyatte Tittle and wife, Casee, Jackson Stallard, Austin Stallard and Emalie, Kysa Fishbeck and husband, Jacob, Devin Barzee, Candace Hall and husband, Jeremy, Kendall Kinyon, Katie Kinyon, Becca Stallard, Jena Taylor, Myla Taylor, Levi Taylor, Addie Stallard, Stella Stallard, Tessa Stallard, Wren Stallard, Brooke Taylor, Lucas Taylor, Mikey Taylor, Alyssa Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Evelyn Taylor, Asher Fulton, Jovie Kohrs, Jaxen Taylor, Elias Taylor, and Liam Taylor. Great-great grandchildren, Dylan Barzee, Braelyn Stallard, Pera Taylor, Peli Taylor, Paisley Stallard, Oliver Taylor, and Evelyn James Ostle, Ukiah Tittle and Ellenmae Tittle.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Tigert; mother, Lola Tigert; husband, J.O. Taylor; sons, Dan and Rick Taylor; grandson, Dano Taylor; brother, Arthur Tigert; sisters, Dorothy Tigert and Lue Hammons; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
