Leon spent the past 30 years of his life in Bandon with his wife, Donna. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. While he was a private person, the people close to him knew him to be kind, caring, supportive, knowledgeable, and overall a wonderful person.
Leon enjoyed spending his time first and foremost with his family. He had many interests that involved the outdoors. Whether it was walking on the beach with Donna, tying flies, fly fishing with Leon Jr., or camping with his family, he appreciated the beauty of the Northwest.
Leon was an active member of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) - The national association for Amateur Radio and a licensed operator since the age of 14. Competing in contests was something he enjoyed throughout his lifetime. He also proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963.
Leon is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Leon Jr. (wife, Danielle); daughter, Lenore (husband, Damon); and his five grandchildren, Lilly, Clara, Kaitlyn, Ellie, and Aldric. All of whom will miss his presence in their lives immensely.
