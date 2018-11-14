Oct. 15, 1934 - Nov. 6, 2018
A celebration of life service for Lem “Larry” Nichols, 84, of Coos Bay will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Bay Area Church of the Nazarene 1850 Clark St. in North Bend.
Born Oct. 15, 1934, to Lloyd and Loraine Nichols, Larry passed away Nov. 6, 2018 at home, in Bunker Hill of Coos Bay.
Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting and trips to Reno. He worked in Construction for 50 years as a heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Loal Allen Nichols and Larry Dean Nichols; his sister, Barbara Nichols; and his wife, Carolyn Waterous Nichols.
Larry is survived by his Life Partner of 17 years, Bertha Marie Bauder; daughters, Kathleen Renee Chapman and Sheryl Ann Fonder; sister, Beverly Jean Bishop; four stepchildren; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave., 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are invited to sign the on-line guest book, share photos and send condolences at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
