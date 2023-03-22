March 4, 1934 – March 16, 2023
Leland Cole Simpson passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at the age of 89. Leland was born in Rupert, Idaho on March 4, 1934, the 2nd of 11 children to Edward Phillip Lord Simpson and Luretta Mary Cole Simpson. Leland married Muriel Faye Ketchum, his high school sweetheart and love of his life on October 6, 1954, and together they had 6 children, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren that he loved and adored.
He was a farmer, a logger, a millworker, and then retired from the Coquille School district. Leland was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He enjoyed working but had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed painting, stained-glass work, woodcarving, working with the Coquille museum and collecting antiques, but his greatest joy and delight was his family.
With his mortal life over, it is like the soft close of a very good book.
Services for Leland will be at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2405 Shelley Road in Coquille on March 24, 2023. Family Gathering at 10:00 AM, family prayer at 10:45 AM, and funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment is at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Coquille Chapel 541-396-3846
