May 27, 1919 - July 9, 2018

At her request, no service was held for Leila (Caudle) Rochek. Leila passed away Monday, July 9, 2018, in Bandon with her family by her side. She was 99 years old. Burial was at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens in Coquille.

Leila Caudle was born May 27, 1919, to John and Golda (Bradley) Caudle in Wolbach, Neb. She married Rudy Rochek May 25, 1934. During The Great Depression, they worked their way to Oregon, arriving in 1940.

Leila is survived by her sons, Dennis and Dale Rochek and Sharon Dreier all of Myrtle Point; granddaughter, Shawn Roberts and husband, Lonnie; great-grandchildren, Adison and Aiden Roberts of Texas; granddaughter, Keris Hadley and husband, Mike; great-granddaughter, Alissa Lund all of Georgia; great-granddaughter, Hailey Tate and husband, Carl; and two great-great-grandchildren, Jamari and Kayden Tate all of Alaska.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy; daughter, Leila Jean; parents, John and Golda Caudle; brother, Wayne Caudle and wife, Beryl; and nephew, Gerry Caudle.

Leila was primarily a homemaker. She also did the bookkeeping for Rudy's Texaco in Myrtle Point for 25 years.

the life of: Leila (Caudle) Rochek
