In Loving Memory of
LeeAnna Hargens Straney
February 1, 1955 – September 15, 2020
LeeAnna was born to parents, Harvey F. and Dorothy M. Hargens on February 1, 1955. LeeAnna left this Earth with her father Harvey and her Angel's guiding her to Heaven on September 15, 2020.
LeeAnna was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy and Parkinson's disease. LeeAnna fought these two demon diseases with grace and dignity. Never letting them get the best of her.
LeeAnna graduated from North Bend High School in 1973. She married the love of her life, Jim Straney in December, 1977.
LeeAnna enjoyed drives to the beautiful Oregon beaches and drives up and down the Oregon coast with Jim and her family. She liked to stop along the way for her favorite fish and chips and a nice bowl of clam chowder.
LeeAnna enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved to the moon and back.
LeeAnna is lovingly survived by her husband of 43 years, Jim Straney; daughter Bambi Brown; son, Greg Straney; sisters, KarenKay Hargens, and TracyMarie Hargens Gildersleeve; daughter in law, Nicky Straney; grandchildren, Breanna Kendrick, Justin Roberts, Camryn Hibdon, Skyler Straney, Landon Straney, Kylee Straney, Kinzlee (KiKi) Straney; great grandchildren, Aubree Schaff, Hunter Schaff, Tylin Kendrick, Karter Kendrick and Breanna’s husband Cal Kendrick.
LeeAnna will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile, sense of humor and her positive outlook on life.
LeeAnna will be forever in our hearts, dreams and precious memories.
At this time there is no memorial service planned.
