Lee Alan Stallings
September 20, 1953 - October 31, 2019
Lee Alan Stallings passed away unexpectedly due to a car accident, with his daughter by his side in Riverbend Hospital on Oct. 31, 2019 in Springfield, Oregon at the age of 66.
Lee Stallings is survived by his two loving daughters, Jenifer Tracy Stallings, of Coos Bay and Joann Lee Stallings of Coos bay; granddaughters, Allyssa Stallings, Breanna Stallings, Kylie Caraway; and two grandsons, Sebastian Hyatt and Wyatt Eckley; siblings, Janice (Bob) Matti of Springfield, Judy Stallings Rooke of Springfield, Brenda Blank of Myrtle Point, Glenda (Mike) Lanza of Coos Bay, Russell (Linda) Stallings of Coos Bay, Chuck Stallings of Iowa, and Martin (Jan) Stallings of Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews; cousins; and his long-life best friend, John Rooke of Coos Bay.
Lee was born on Sept. 20, 1953 in Scappoose, Oregon to Bowden and Arleen Stallings. After high school, Lee went on to get a certificate in welding, and spent most of his life as a mechanic, welder, and a commercial fisherman.
Lee loved so many things which include, fishing commercially and for sport, boating, swimming, singing, karaoke, painting, drawing, fixing anything mechanically, spending time with his family, cooking and baking, and camping. Lee had a huge heart and is missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Sunset Beach Gazebo. This will be a potluck style. At 7 p.m., there will be karaoke at the Sea Basket restaurant and bar to honor Lee’s love of singing. We would love for all to attend!
“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
