Feb. 24, 1927 – May 24, 2019
A memorial service for Lawrence “Larry” Russell Cook, 92, of Coos Bay will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 1 at the First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St. in Myrtle Point with pastor Lloyd Pounds, officiating. A graveside with military honors will follow the service at 12:30 p.m. at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens, 94105 Rink Creek Lane in Coquille.
Lawrence “Larry” was born Feb. 24, 1927 in Puyallup, Wash., to Victor and Mary Elizabeth (Thomas) Spring. He passed away peacefully May 24, 2019.
Larry was the youngest of nine children. Shortly thereafter Victor up and left his family and went back home to Tennessee. Having found herself with nine mouths to feed, Mary had to make a really difficult decision. She placed Larry and the youngest daughter in an orphanage. In 1929, Clyde and Flossie Cook from Myrtle Point were living in Ryderwood, Wash. Flossie had a friend who asked her to travel with her to the orphanage to pick up a little girl she and her husband were adopting. It has been told that Flossie accompanied her friend and while at the orphanage, Flossie spotted this beautiful blonde hair, blue-eyed little “towhead.” Flossie came back home to Ryderwood that same day with this little “towhead” in tow. Larry was 2 years old at the time. He was legally adopted by Clyde and Flossie Cook June 14, 1929. Larry spent his youth growing up in Ryderwood with frequent visits to Myrtle Point to visit Flossie’s mother, Rose Belieu. In 1959, Larry was able to meet his birth mother and several of his birth siblings with whom he formed lifelong relationships.
Larry served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Korea. He served from June 20, 1945 and was honorably discharged Feb. 28, 1947. Larry served one year in Korea with the headquarters company as the message center chief. He supervised four assistants in operating and maintaining the message center. Larry was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. Larry was a true patriot and loved his country. Several years ago, he constructed white crosses in his woodshop at home and purchased American flags. He and his helper, Vencil Dollarhyde, would faithfully put them out on the veterans’ gravesites at the Myrtle Point Pioneer Cemetery each Memorial holiday.
Larry married Ivylene Louise Floyd in Myrtle Point June 1, 1947 at the First Christian Church. They started their married life by moving to Ryderwood, Wash., where he worked in the woods. But Ivylene became so homesick for Myrtle Point, that they moved back to be closer to her parents Francis “Firpo” and Mollie (Mast) Floyd. June 1 would have been Larry and Ivylene’s 72nd wedding anniversary.
Larry first worked in the woods and then in the mill for Georgia-Pacific for 25 years. He had to retire early in 1984 due to health issues, and eventually went to work for the city of Myrtle Point mowing the city parks, city hall, Myrtle Point Pioneer Cemetery, and city library. Larry worked for the city of Myrtle Point for 25 years and retired at the young age of 89. Not long after his retirement he was diagnosed with dementia and in 2017 moved to Ocean Ridge Assisted Living in Coos Bay where he resided until his dementia became advanced and had to be moved to Bayside Terrace Memory Care until his death.
Larry attended the Myrtle Point First Christian Church and was a deacon for many years. Larry was a fun-loving man and enjoyed playing “jokes” on family and friends alike. He loved to hunt and fish, do woodworking, have coffee with friends at Kozy Kitchen in Myrtle Point, play cribbage, and watching old Western and World War II movies many times over.
Larry was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-papa. When playing with his grandchildren or great-grandchildren, you weren’t sure who was the bigger teaser or kiddo. He entertained the residents of Ocean Ridge and Bayside Terrace with his yodeling skills. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Suzi Cook of Coos Bay; daughter and son-in-law, Diann and Gary Weaver of Coos Bay; and daughter, Patricia Harte and partner, Brent Russell of Camino, Calif.; six grandchildren, Erin (Ednie) and Stephen Harmon of Eugene, Kera (Cook) and Josh Hood of North Bend, Jeremy and Stephanie Weaver of Kirkland, Wash., Kyle and Franki Cook of Veneta, Carly (Ednie) and Mike Spalding of Coquille, and Daniel and Annabelle Weaver of Coos Bay; as well as 16 great-grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Flossie Cook; and the love of his life, his wife Ivylene.
The family suggests donations may be made in his name to the First Christian Church in Myrtle Point or the Myrtle Point VFW Post No. 2928.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
