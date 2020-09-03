June 26, 1941 – August 29, 2020
Lawrence “Larry” Edward Johnson, 79, passed away August 29, 2020 in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Larry spent his final days at his home with a peaceful view of his wife Cindy’s and his ranch among family and friends after a two year battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer.
Larry was born in Brainerd, Minnesota June 26, 1941. He learned at an early age what hard work looked like as he shadowed his dad and mom, Lawrence and Ruth Johnson, at the family farm in Pillager, Minnesota raising dairy cows and growing corn.
When Larry was 11 years old, the Johnsons moved from Minnesota to Eastside. Larry, his younger brother Leroy and best friend Leroy Bracelin, spent their childhood days building rafts to float in the bay; or building go-karts…having little brother Leroy be the “test driver” on the hills of Eastside.
Larry was a proud Pirate, graduating from Marshfield High School in 1960. He followed in his father’s early footsteps in the timber industry, working for Weyerhaeuser for 24 years …. being a blue-collar worker was a sense of pride and identity.
Larry’s skills as a Cat operator later re-connected him with his childhood friend Leroy at Bracelin-Yeager Excavating-Trucking for 20 years and Benny Hempstead Excavating to develop many of the Bay Area’s important infrastructures including: the groundwork for Pony Village Mall; the roads and golf course at Bandon Dunes; the extension runway at the North Bend Airport; housing developments; and countless roads and highway sections up and down the Oregon coast. His colleagues nicknamed him “Half-track” for his skills as a Cat operator.
As a longtime resident of Eastside, Larry volunteered at the Eastside Fire Department from 1963 to 1978, serving as fire chief in 1974-1978.
Larry loved everything Coos Bay had to offer: clam digging, crabbing, fishing, local sports, sand dunes and the beach. He was happiest passing along these traditions to his kids.
Larry had three sons with his first wife, Helen Blenz; Travis, Troy and Trae. Years later, he re-married Cindy Huelshoff in 1981…blending the family with her children Amy and Justin.
After retirement, Larry could not sit still. Cindy and Larry owned Puppy Love and Trillium Stables. Larry was nonstop…doing everything from filling-in to wash dogs; building horse stables; fixing fences or mowing pastures in his beloved John Deere tractor. Larry and Cindy fulfilled their dream of owning and operating a horse ranch…getting back to their roots and applying what they learned from their parents.
Larry will be deeply missed for his sense of humor, leadership, compassion, friendship and love for his community in the small town of Coos Bay. He was very proud of all of his kids.
Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cindy Johnson; his children, Travis, Troy and Trae Johnson, Amy Baxter and Justin Huelshoff; his brother, Leroy Johnson; his aunt, Lucille; his grandchildren, Aiden, Austin, Brandon, Ci Ci, Daniel, Elliott, Kodi, Makenna, Mackenzie, Scarlett and Taylor. Larry and Cindy have four great grandchildren, Bella, Emmett, Lakai and Tieg.
The family asks that any donations please be made in Larry Johnson’s name to either the
Bay Area Cancer Patient Assistant Fund at 541-269-4660 (Barb or Mellisa), or to South Coast Hospice at 541-269-2986 or schospice.org.
A celebration of life for Larry will be held at a later date due to Covid.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
