Lawrence G. Brugnoli
February 8, 1936 – November 15, 2019
A graveside service for Lawrence “Larry” G. Brugnoli, 83, of Coquille will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Larry was born Feb. 8, 1936 in Olympia, Wash. to Helen (Schuster) and Lawrence J. Brugnoli. He passed away November 15, 2019 in Eugene.
Larry’s family moved to Coquille in 1941 where he was raised and educated. He married Verna Marie Liles of Coquille July 5, 1958 in Coquille. Together, they lived and raised their five children in Coquille. Larry worked for 36 years in the plywood industry in Coos County and eight years for the Coos County Road Department. He retired in 1998. Larry’s work ethic was above reproach and he instilled the same work ethic in his children.
Larry always loved to fish and hunt, but after retirement, fishing became his passion. He loved the whole process. All of his children and grandchildren, both boys and girls, learned to fish and always knew where to come when they needed some cured fish eggs.
Larry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Verna Brugnoli; his children, Larry Brugnoli of Coquille, Tracy and Dennis Graham of Hillsboro, Steven and Shannon Brugnoli of Keller, Texas, Greg and Tina Brugnoli of Coos Bay, Kelly and Steve Church of Coquille; grandchildren, Zach and Aryn Brugnoli of Coquille, Ashley and Nate Mortensen of Coquille, Shalese and Henry Kofa of Denver, Colo., Denise Graham of Tampa, Fla., Dalton Brugnoli of Keller, Texas, Noah Brugnoli of Keller, Texas, Madison Brugnoli of Coos Bay, Dylan Brugnoli of Coos Bay, Gracie Brugnoli of Coos Bay, Chelsee and Scott McGilvery of Coquille, McKenzie and Taylor Milligan of Coquille, Lane Church of Coquille; great-grandchildren, Kylee Brugnoli, Natalie Brugnoli, Kayleigh Brugnoli of Coquille, Reuben Mortensen of Coquille; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother and sister in law, Richard and Rachell Brugnoli.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
