LaVerne Leslie
March 10, 1930-March 21, 2020
LaVerne Leslie, 90, of Coos Bay, passed away in North Bend on March 21, 2020. She was born in Portland, Oregon, on March 10, 1930. A short while later, her family moved to Coos Bay. She graduated from Marshfield High School in 1948. LaVerne was a spunky child, close sister, devoted wife, and loving mother. With her husband of 69 years, Chuck Leslie, she proudly raised two children, Carol Leslie and Bob Leslie. She enjoyed being a mother so much she became a homeroom mother and Cub Scout den mother as soon as she had the chance.
She was like a mother to many neighbor children, who called her Aunt LaVerne. She also raised a series of puppies and took in stray cats. She was an artist, too. She painted landscapes, and she painted walls. She decorated her home with a flare.
She designed a custom fireplace for her living room and carefully landscaped her yard. She sewed clothes and made costumes. She could play the piano and the ukulele, and she could play a good practical joke. She could set up a camp and split a cord of wood. She could whistle a tune and whistle an alarm so loud you could hear it from blocks away. She was a hard worker and a loyal friend. She was a strict disciplinarian but didn’t hold a grudge. She welcomed in-laws as family and was a favorite aunt and fun-loving grandmother. She made life an adventure. In the end, Alzheimer’s took her away from us. Finally, she is at peace.
LaVerne is survived by her husband, Chuck Leslie; daughter, Carol Leslie; son, Bob (Benette) Leslie; sister, Lois (Will) Cullins; grandsons, Beau Leslie, Benjamin Leslie, David Leslie Wimmer, and Karl Leslie Wimmer; and many nephews, nieces, friends, neighbors and caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Frakes; father, Vern Frakes; sister, Virginia Yates; and brother, Glenn Frakes. LaVerne was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Coos Bay. For years, her strong alto voice was a regular part of the choir there. A memorial will take place at the church at a later time. The Leslie family would like to thank Melanie Forbes and all the staff at Always There adult foster home, North Bend, for their attentiveness and tender care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon, 541-267-4216.
