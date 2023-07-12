July 16, 1931 – June 25, 2023
LaVerna Edith Brown was born at Edgemont, South Dakota, on July 16, 1931, to George Morgan and Dorothy Schwarz Morgan. As a teen, she moved to Coquille, Oregon, and remained on the Southern Oregon Coast the rest of her life, including Bridge, Alleghany, Bunker Hill, Eastside, and Brookings. On June 25, 2023, she passed to Jesus quietly at her home in Coos Bay, attended by her family.
She was predeceased by her parents; and husband, Richard Lewis Brown; her sole sibling, Wayne Morgan; her son, Max Brown; and daughter, Estella Morgan. LaVerna's survivors are her children, Marstin Brown, Coos Bay, OR, Toneata Martocchio, Agoura Hills, CA, Merton Brown, North Bend, OR, and Marsha Long, Eagle Point, OR; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. LaVerna was the last member of her generation of her family, and outlived all of her friends as well.
After raising six children, LaVerna completed her education by earning her GED, then an Associate’s Degree in Forestry at SWOCC, a welding certificate, and finally her CNA certification. Besides being a wife and mother, she had a number of occupations in her 91+ years, often working two or more jobs at once. These included fern picker, dairy farmer, fish plant employee, gypo horse logger with her husband and her brother-in-law, Floyd Brown, timber cruiser for the Bureau of Land Management, fire fighter with the Gold Beach Forest Service, security guard, hotel maid, and then Certified Nurse’s Assistant until her retirement at age 65. In addition, LaVerna was a volunteer for a mental health charity and served as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts of America. Her hobbies included pinochle, dirt bikes, camping, rock hounding (especially agates), road trips, crocheting, knitting, sewing, puzzles, reading, gardening, and above all, spending time with her family.
She did and still does love Jesus. Her family will hold a celebration of her amazing life this July 22, 2023.
