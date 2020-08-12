Laura Giles Jorgensen

June 30, 1951 – July 24, 2020
Laura, founder and director of Friends of Coos County Animals (FOCCAS), passed away from lymphoma on July 24, 2020 at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, with Gil at her bedside. At her request, no service is planned. However, she will have this written tribute, although her thought on a long obituary was “Oh hell no: Born, Died, Done”.
Laura was born June 30, 1951 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Margaret and Donald Giles, the older of two children. By the time she graduated high school in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1969, she had lived in 5 states with her tight-knit, adventurous family of four. She maintained lifelong friendships in Rocky Ford, Colorado and attended her 50th high school reunion there last October even though she left Colorado before her senior year.
After high school Laura and family returned to the mainland. She met her future husband, Gilbert Jorgensen, in 1970 when they were both working for a national grocery conglomerate and Gil was finishing a 4 year stint in the Marines which included Viet Nam. They dated for a few years, then drifted apart, after which Laura worked and traveled many places in her retail marketing career. She also enjoyed frequent international travel in her younger years, later reminiscing most about Egypt and the Great Pyramids. In 2001, she reconnected with Gil in San Diego, and they married the same year.
Laura’s love of animals was lifelong. As a child, her family had the usual household pets. During the sixties, they had a small rural farm in Colorado where her father collected a vast assortment of critters, including peacocks. Laura loved them all, always concerned about their well-being. In the early 1980s, she began focusing her efforts fully on animal welfare. If she moved to a place with limited animal rescue facilities, she gave great effort to ramp-up the animal welfare infrastructure and adoption services in that area.
Laura and Gil retired in 2005, moving to Coos Bay, Oregon where Laura quickly got involved in local animal rescue, with Gil's quiet background assistance. While volunteering at the Coos County Animal Shelter, she realized that starting a separate non-profit organization would be the most effective way to help the Shelter and create a venue for additional animal welfare endeavors in the area. To that end, Friends of Coos County Animals was created. FOCCAS received 501(c) 3 (non-profit) status in 2007. It was an uphill battle to gain recognition and donations. In the early years, Laura quietly spent her own money on pet food, medications, and other essentials. In the beginning, she said it was a great month for FOCCAS if the balance sheet was “in the black”. In its first year, FOCCAS facilitated adoptions only from the Shelter. By mid-2006, FOCCAS was taking in cats and dogs to rehome independently, while continuing to assist the shelter with adoptions.
Since the first FOCCAS Adoption Booth event at Pony Village Mall in 2005, FOCCAS has found forever homes for nearly 1,700 dogs and 2,600 cats. Although Laura lived thousands of miles from her biological family, they knew where to find her on weekends…at the mall of course, holding an adoption event! In addition to rehoming animals, Laura, through FOCCAS, continued to assist the Shelter by providing funds for vaccines and medications outside the County budget. She also forged partnerships with other pet rescues in the area, providing financial and other support. Laura was a major advocate and supporter of establishing a local dog park and placed great importance on ensuring the stability of the local, low-cost spay/neuter clinic, S/Nipped. By securing generous grant funding, she established the FOCCAS Community Outreach Program which has helped thousands of low income families in SW Oregon get their pets spayed, further reducing the population of unwanted cats and dogs.
Laura is survived by her husband of 19 years, Gil Jorgensen of Coos Bay; mother, Margaret Giles, of Honolulu, Hawaii; brother and wife, Scott and Joan Giles of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; nephews Allen and Warren; and six furry companions. She was preceded in death by her father, Don Giles, in 2014. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, and her FOCCAS family for many of whom she was their animal rescue mentor. Laura paid it forward in life. Her activism greatly reduced the unwanted pet population, saved many pet lives, and placed thousands of rescues in forever homes, enriching many families for a lifetime. Few leave such a legacy. Her passion was to rescue animals; her dream was that someday no one would need to.
Contributions are welcome at Friends of Coos County Animals, PO Box 911, Coos Bay, OR 97420 or PayPal.me/FOCCAS1
