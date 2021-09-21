Laura “Betty” Elizabeth Mault

January 25, 1928 – September 18, 2021
Death ushered Betty into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She believed …”to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord”. (2 Corinthians 5:8). Betty was 93.
She was born Laura Elizabeth on January 25, 1928 in Heppner, Oregon to Walter and Matilda Jepsen. Betty was the second child in the family of nine. She attended schools in Ione and Heppner and graduated from Prospect Oregon High School. She was married to Elmer Newton from 1946-1966 and later married Bill Mault in 1972.
Betty lived in the Coos Bay area for almost 75 years. In her early years, she and her husband owned and operated the H & H Secondhand Furniture Store on Broadway. For a time, she worked in the circulation department of The World delivering bundles of newspapers to the paper carriers. After her marriage to Bill Mault, Betty received her pilot’s license so she could help Bill fly the aero coupe they purchased. When taking lessons, her instructor would say after landing, “We cheated death again!” Throughout her years, she knew the shortest route to garage sales, could knit beautiful sweaters and enjoyed playing cards and games. In recent years, Betty volunteered at the Coos Bay Visitor Center where her knowledge of the local history proved useful. She also loved helping at the Red Cross Blood Bank. She always baked snickerdoodles for her shift there.
Betty is survived by her children and stepchildren, Judy (John) Springer of Lakeview, David (Patti) Newton of Lakeview, Mike (Anita) Mault of Coos Bay and Deena Mault of Soldotna, AK; her grandchildren, Matthew (Susie) Springer of Lakeview, Jeremy Springer of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Sherry (Dave) Barnes of Medford, Lee (Greg Kier) Newton of Powell River, BC, Heather Newton, US Air Force stationed in San Antonio, Jenny (Mick) Nelson and Jason (Brandy) Mault; 14 great grandchildren; and three siblings, Anna Larson of Portland, Frank Jepsen, Milton-Freewater and Evelyn Elder of Eugene. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her infant son, Terry Alan Newton; her parents and five siblings.
The family expresses special gratitude to Steve and Martha Moehring, Terrie and Todd Tardie, Mike and Anita Mault, Jenny Nelson and Jason Mault for their extra love, care and watchful eyes over Betty these many years. She loved and appreciated you all so much.
Donations in Betty's memory can be made to Young Life, P.O. Box 824, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
