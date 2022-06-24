Longtime resident of Bandon Larry Sabin Sr. lost his battle to cancer on June 9, 2022. He passed away at his home with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife, Juanice of 65 years; and five children, Janice & Larro Huntley, Pam & Bruce Johnson, Wendy Carrero, Larry Jr. & Pamala Sabin and Rick & Val Sabin. He has 20 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; four sisters, Kathy, Marilan, Mary Jean and Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended the Bandon schools. He also served on the Bandon Fire Board for 46 years. He was a very talented man and loved working on building old toy trucks. Several people in the area have them in their homes.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Bandon Fire Department, P O Box 1467 Bandon, OR 97411.
