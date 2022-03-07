Larry Lee “Pops” Bailey

June 1, 1933 – January 13, 2022
A graveside service with military honors for Larry Lee Bailey, 88, of Coos Bay, will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 25 at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay, with Howard Thompson officiating. A potluck will follow the service at 93569 Linton Lane in Coos Bay.
Larry was born June 1, 1933 in Tillamook, Oregon, to Lawrence Wayne and Lillian Laura (Russell) Bailey. He passed away January 13, 2022 in Coos Bay.
He is survived by stepsons, Roy L. Park and wife, Cecelia, Gary J. Parker and wife, Barbara, James L. Parker; nephews, Wayne and Robert Bailey; best friend, Felix Fenenoz ; many grand and great-grand and a few great-great-grandchildren.
