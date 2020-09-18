July 18, 1946 - September 4, 2020
A graveside service will be held for Larry Jay Cragun, 74, of Coos Bay, at 2:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Roseburg National Cemetery Annex in Roseburg, Oregon.
Larry was born July 18, 1946 in Ogden, Utah, the son of William and Mamie (Miller) Cragun. He passed away September 4, 2020 in Bandon. He was raised and educated in Ogden and after graduating from high School, he joined the Coast Guard where he served in Alaska.
Larry loved living in North Bend/Coos Bay, where he was a skipper and commercial fisherman for salmon and crab. He fished out of Coos Bay and Kodiak, Alaska. He had also worked in a variety of fields and careers but he most enjoyed being out on the ocean.
Larry enjoyed old cars, hunting, watching sports, western movies and listening to music. In his younger years he liked to play pool, cards/poker, tennis, golf, bowling, baseball, and basketball.
Larry is survived by four children including daughter, Connie and Eric Luckman of Coos Bay; and son, Troy Cragun of Coos Bay; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Betty Udy of Ogden; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, William G., Arthur L., and William A. Cragun, Jr.; and two sisters, Beverly and Darlene Cragun.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
