June 23, 1943 – July 14, 2021
A celebration of the life of long-time Bandon resident, Larry Hardin, will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Bandon Christian Fellowship.
Larry was born June 23, 1943 in Upland, California, the son of Rodney & Elnora (Cupp) Hardin. He died July 14, 2021 in Bandon at the age of 78.
He was reared and educated in Lakewood, California.
He married Joyce Reynolds on February 6, 1971 in Anaheim, California.
He owned a small business in California called Light Instruments Technology.
They moved to Bandon in 1976 and started Hardin Optical.
Larry loved cars and planes, even keeping current on his pilot license. He and Joyce attended Bandon Christian Fellowship and he had been involved with the community throughout the years.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce; daughter, Rebecca Maul; son, Michael and Megan Hardin; sister, Candy Carr; brother, Guy Hardin; grandchildren, Lily, Luke, Rose, Matthew Maul, Nathan and Nolan Hardin.
Friends may offer condolences online at westrumfuneralservice.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon.
