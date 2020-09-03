July 11, 1946 – August 19, 2020
A private inurnment for Larry Gordon Carpenter Sr., 74, of Coos Bay will be held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Larry was born July 11, 1946 at Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, son of Harold Kendall Carpenter Sr. and (Ethel Virginia) Lucille Wigner. He passed away August 19, 2020 in Coos Bay.
He enlisted with the United States Air Force in August of 1965 for 8 years. After a break in service, Larry re-enlisted with the Air National Guard until his retirement. During this time, he worked at Conrad Lumber Co., Lumber’s, commercial pilot and Bay Area Hospital. He was active in many volunteer organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Lyons, police reserves and public broadcast television.
Larry is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Guye); son, Larry Jr.; grandson, Cody; great-granddaughter, Alayna; brother, Harold Kendall Carpenter Jr. and wife, Joyce; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
