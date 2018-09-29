May 6, 1944 - Sept. 7, 2018
A private service for Larry Dickey, 74, will be held at a later time.
Larry Dean Dickey was born May 6, 1944 in Star City, Arkansas, to Margie Lil Roberts and Harvey Otis "Jack" Dickey. He died of natural causes Sept. 7, 2018, at his home in Eugene.
Larry moved with his family from Arkansas when he 6 years old. He attended Coos Bay schools Milner Crest, Marshfield Junior and Senior High. He left school to join the United States Army, and after discharge, worked in lumber and plywood mills, before driving log trucks. He has lived in San Bernardino, Calif., Sacramento, Calif., Portland, Vancouver, and Eugene .
He is survived by his three sons, Daniel Pressnall of Molalla, Roy LeBrun of Central Point, and Gregory Van Loo of Gates; sister, M. Kaye Dickey of Vancouver, Wash.; and many cousins.
No public service is planned.
