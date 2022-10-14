July 7, 1947 – September 17, 2022
Larry "Dean" Johnson was born on July 7, 1947 in Walla Walla, Washington and passed away on September 17, 2022 in North Bend, Oregon.
Following his graduation from high school Dean joined the Air Force and spent several years serving. He then went to work briefly for JC Penneys in Coos Bay, Oregon and then as a police office in Curry County Oregon for the Oregon State Police.
Dean was then hired as a driver for the United Parcel Service (UPS) and spent a 40 + year career with them. Dean really enjoyed his job and will be missed by his coworkers and customers.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Enola Johnson; and his infant son, Trevor Dean Johnson.
Dean is survived by his son, Ryan Dean Johnson and his wife, Asha Singh of Portland, Oregon; and his brother, Doug Johnson of the Dalles, Oregon.
Dean maintained an ongoing relationship with his two foster daughters, Maryann Tolosa and BJ Tolosa-James; and his foster grandson, Joshua Stuart.
A celebration of life will be held on December 3, 2022 from noon to 4 pm at the North Bend Bowling Alley.
