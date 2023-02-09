November 7, 1939 – October 27, 2022
Larry Dale Tams, 82, of Myrtle Point, Oregon, passed away on October 27, 2022. Larry was a gifted mechanic, welder and fabricator, who worked in Gold Beach, Alaska and Myrtle Point over the past 70 years.
He loved being at home where the deer, raccoons, squirrels, and birds could always be found waiting for him to give them treats. He loved the animals, and they loved him.
Larry is survived by his sons, Terry and wife, Dena of Island City, Oregon, Brian and wife, Wendy of Bridge, Oregon; and son, Jeff of Wisconsin.
To honor Larry’s memory, a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, 1:00 pm at The OSU Extension Building, 631 Alder Street in Myrtle Point, Oregon.
