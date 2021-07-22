April 18, 1953 – March 10, 2021
Lance D. Barton, 67, of Coquille, passed away March 10, 2021 in Coos Bay, after a long battle with cancer and related health issues. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Laverne Park, 61217 Fairview Road in Coquille.
Lance was born April 18, 1953 in North Bend, Oregon to Glen and Georgia Barton. He grew up in Greenacres and attended Marshfield High School. He married Cheryl (Applegate) Barton on February 14, 2013. His strong work ethic and desire to care of his family led him to spent most of his life as a log truck driver until his retirement in 2018. He treasured the times he spent hunting and enjoyed nature, especially the woods. He always enjoyed traveling and most cherished spending his time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl, of Coquille; his children, Scott Barton of San Diego, California, Chris Barton and wife, Michelle of Coos Bay, Camee Jensen and husband, Dane of La Grande, Jon Beickel and wife, Larissa of Central Point; step-children, Jennifer Cameron of Coquille, Darla Baker of Eugene, David Granger of Seattle, Washington, and James Granger of Yucca Valley, California; as well as 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He and Cheryl also fostered many children during the last few years.
Lance always greeted his family and close friends with a warm smile and embracing hug. He will fondly missed and never forgotten.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
