June 12, 1949 – March 13, 2019
Lana Jean Givant, 69, of Lakeside, passed into the loving arms of our Lord March 13, 2019 after a long debilitating illness. At her request, no services were held. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Lana was born in Long Beach, Calif., June 12, 1949. She leaves three sons, Brian Hoekstra of Irvine, Calif., Jeremy Hoekstra of Santa Cruz, Calif., and Christopher Bandy of Renton, Wash.
Lana was a retired registered nurse with more than 40 dedicated years of experience in neonatal intensive care, oncology, home health and hospice care. After her retirement from nursing, Lana was a fervent activist in the populist fight against geoengineering, mandatory vaccination, human trafficking, pedophilia, the Jordan Cove LNG project, smart meters, 5G, and electromagnetic pollution. She was a true crusader for the health and well being of the planet and its inhabitants.
Lana was a devout nondenominational Christian who shared her faith with all who would listen. She enjoyed Bible studies and Christian fellowship. She fought against animal abuse and overpopulation throughout her life.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Memorial contributions in honor of Lana may be made to the Coos County Animal Shelter.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In