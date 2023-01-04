December 7, 1946 – December 24, 2022
Our beloved “Nana,” wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother peacefully passed to the next chapter of her life -“with the Lord”- on December 24, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family, who will all miss her beyond words, yet rejoice in her reward.
Lana was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Pierre Cooper and Jeanette Campbell, then moved to the Long Beach Peninsula when she was two weeks old to join her father who had moved to get them settled. In 1946 airplanes didn’t have oxygen masks for infants when they flew over the Rocky Mountains, and so a flight attendant fashioned one using a paper cup.
When she was two years old, they moved to Charleston, where her family soon started the Mohican Oyster Company. As a child, Lana helped in the plant by washing oysters, and developed a taste for raw oysters. Her family did not join her in the activity!
She graduated from Marshfield High School in the class of 1965 and briefly attended Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Lana met her husband-to-be, Steve, on a blind date at Sunset beach in late January 1966. They fell in love immediately and were married August 20, 1966. More than 56 years later, Steve kissed her good-bye.
Lana worked at Belloni Shelter Care for about 10 years, where she truly enjoyed mentoring young people. Later she was employed at Engles furniture store where she was a natural saleswoman, made many friends, and found her creative talents to be very valuable in interior design.
Her many hobbies and interests included: photography, camping, karaoke, theater, art and music, nature and outdoor activities; but her favorite passion of all was in just being “Nana”.
Lana is survived by her husband, Steve; brother, Dana Cooper (Gail); son, Steve Wesman (Kim); daughters, Bobbi Knaak (Rod), and Lora Alix (Richard); grandchildren, Lori, Christopher, Becca, Corin, Sara, Kim, Kyler, and Riley; great grandchildren, Kylie, Sadie, Karma, Lily, Gabe, and Lucas; and several dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and grandson, Ken Knaak.
Services will be held at a later date and will be printed in The World newspaper. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
