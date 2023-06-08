Lana Jean (Cooper) Wesman Service Notice

A memorial service for Lana Jean (Cooper) Wesman, 76, of North Bend, who passed away December 24, 2022 in Coos Bay, will be held at 3 pm, Saturday, July 1, 20213 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay, with Pastor Jim Parmenter of Coos Bay Christian Fellowship, officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 www.coosbayareafunerals.com

